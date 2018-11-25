WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the people who were caught on camera smashing their way into a T-Mobile store in West Miami-Dade before taking off with merchandise.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the subjects broke the front glass door of the business located along the 10100 block of West Flagler Street, early Sunday morning. They then rushed inside and stole various items, including smartphones, before they fled.

7News cameras captured employees as they swept up broken glass at the entrance. The door has since been fixed and the store has returned to normal, but police are now on the lookout for the burglars.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

