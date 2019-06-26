Burglars ransack SW Miami-Dade home tented for termites

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeowner said burglars took advantage of his Southwest Miami-Dade home being tented for termites and stole several items.

Victim Jose Valdevia said the crooks decided to take a risk despite possibly facing serious health issues inside the home.

“What they do is they seal off the house, they put the gasses in the house,” said Valdevia, “and then nobody is allowed in the house.”

Valdevia said the burglars ignored the warnings and entered the home for his belongings despite the risks.

“They opened the tarps. Obviously, the windows are open because they’re ventilating all the gasses,” said Valdevia, “and they went in through the windows.”

Once inside, Valdevia said the thieves ransacked his home and stole thousands of dollars worth of items, including jewelry and electronics.

Valdevia eventually called police hoping to get back whatever they can.

However, Valdevia said it’s not the value in dollars that’s most important to him.

Valdevia said he lost his grandfather on Christmas Eve in 2018, and the one thing he had left to remember him by was taken by the thieves.

“The most valuable stuff that we had in our hearts was my grandfather’s chain and cross,” said Valdevia. “He passed away like at 100.”

Valdevia now hopes someone can come forward with information so that he and his family can get their sense of security back.

“You just come and invade somebody’s property,” said Valdevia. “It’s very hard to even sleep at night.”

The family said they did take some belongings with them while their home was being tented for termites but did leave some items behind — a decision they now regret.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

