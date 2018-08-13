Burglars ransack Miami convenience store

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami convenience store was smashed into by burglars who left a large mess behind.

The thieves shattered a window at the Lanka Grocery business near Southwest Sixth Street and 12th Avenue Sunday night before ransacking the store.

The business owner surveyed the damage and said he’s grateful it wasn’t worse.

“I saw everything had fall down. This one, that one,” store owner Percy Siriwardana said. “I am relaxed. I am happy I saw the police. They stay outside.”

The damage has been estimated at more than $2,000.

