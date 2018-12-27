Burglars posing as pest control crew at Tamarac apartment flee after being caught stealing

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Several subjects posing as pest control employees are on the run after they were caught rummaging through a resident’s purse inside a unit at a Tamarac apartment complex.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, the would-be burglars knocked on an apartment door near Northwest 64th Avenue and 57th Street, Thursday afternoon. Once inside, the resident saw one of the burglars going through her purse.

When they realized they were caught, they fled the scene in a getaway car.

A good Samaritan tried to block in the subjects with his silver Ford pickup truck. They crashed, but officials said they kept going and are now at large.

No one was injured in this case.

BSO deputies continue to search for those subjects.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

