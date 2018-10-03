Burglars hit Miami vape shop twice in 2 days

MIAMI (WSVN) - The owners of a Miami vape shop have been left with a bunch of damage to clean up after they were targeted twice in two days.

Both of the burglaries were caught on surveillance video. During the first break in, which happened Tuesday morning, the thieves smashed in through the front door. During the second incident that took place overnight Wednesday, they took out the front glass window.

The burglaries took place at the Vaporize Me Smoke and Tobacco store, near Southwest Eighth Street and Seventh Avenue.

The family who owns the video said it was excruciating to live such a morning two times in a row.

“We actually stayed here all day yesterday after crime scene left and the police left, and we were actually able to go inside and fix everything. We actually fixed everything, cleaned everything up,” said Amanda Diaz. “Today, we were going to arrive early to do inventory. Unfortunately, at 3 in the morning, we received a phone call again from our alarm system stating that we were burglarized again. We just got up and came over here, and actually our damage is worse today than yesterday.”

Between the two burglaries, shop managers said about $50,000 in merchandise was stolen.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

