Burglars crash into Miami Lakes T-Mobile, steal merchandise

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Employees at a T-Mobile in Miami Lakes arrived to work Thursday to discover their store damaged and their merchandise missing.

According to police, four men backed their truck into the T-Mobile near Northwest 77th Court and 154th Street in Miami Lakes.

The group then went inside and raided the store.

Police are searching for a 2004 white Ford F-150 with the Florida tag HZUH73.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

