Burglars caught on camera using stolen credit card in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance footage connected to a case in which two burglars broke into a Pembroke Pines home while a teenager hid in fear.

The newly released video shows the thieves at a nearby McDonald’s just 10 minutes after the burglary.

A 13-year-old boy was home alone when the duo broke in, Jan 21.

The thieves ransacked the rooms while the teen hid in a closet and called 911.

Officers said the duo was caught on camera using the victim’s credit card to buy food shortly after.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.