Burglars caught on camera trying to break into deputy’s cruiser

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for some would-be burglars who were caught on camera attempting to rob a marked BSO cruiser.

The incident took place at around 4:30 a.m., April 30, at an apartment complex near North Dixie Highway and East Commercial Boulevard, in Oakland Park.

In surveillance video released by BSO, the suspects could be seen arriving in an SUV.

One suspect is tasked with being the lookout, while the other shines a flashlight into the cruiser and attempts to break the driver’s side window.

BSO said the suspect’s attempt was unsuccessful, and they gave up, leaving he scene empty-handed.

The suspects are described having thin builds and both wore hoodies. One of the suspects sported a T-shirt with a distinctive graphic.

Anyone with information on this attempted break-in is asked to contact BSO Detective Steve Upadayya at 954-202-3121. Reports can also be made anonymously to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

