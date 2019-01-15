Burglars caught on camera breaking into SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a trio of armed crooks at large in Southwest Miami-Dade.

New surveillance video captured the bandits lurking in the backyard of a home along Southwest 101st Street and 115th Court on Dec. 29.

One of them could be seen carrying a handgun.

Eventually they busted through a glass door and ransacked the master bedroom before taking off in a dark-colored Ford Mustang.

Police did not disclose what they got away with.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

