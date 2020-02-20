Burglars break into Miami firefighters’ vehicles outside fire station

MIAMI (WSVN) - Detectives are searching for clues following a string of burglaries of several vehicles belonging to City of Miami firefighters in the parking lot of a fire station.

According to City of Miami Police, burglars broke into more than seven cars at City of Miami Fire Station 10, just off Northwest Seventh Street, before 6 a.m., Thursday.

“It’s unfortunate that we see these crimes already happening everywhere, but it hurts a little more when you see it’s a firefighter, and what they were doing was actually working,” Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat said. “We don’t know if it happened while they were away from the station or while they were asleep.”

The firefighters realized their vehicles were burglarized when they walked to the parking lot to get into their personal cars, investigators said.

The crooks stole several valuables from the vehicles, police said, but they do not know exactly what was stolen because the victims are still doing an inventory of the items that might be missing.

7News cameras captured investigators taking photographs of broken windows.

Detectives are going to nearby businesses to check if they have surveillance video that may have captured the break-ins.

If you have any information on these vehicle burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.