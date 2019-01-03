Burglars break into Hollywood home, steal over $250K in jewelry

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the people who, police said, stole more than $250,000 in jewelry from a home in Hollywood.

Surveillance video captured one of the subjects peeking into the house located in the area of South Southlake Drive and South Seventh Avenue., at around 6:40 p.m., Dec. 15.

Once he determined the house was empty, police said, the burglar and at least two accomplices broke in and emptied out the safe, which was filled with a wide array of family heirlooms.

Police said the crooks spent about 30 minutes inside the home before they feld in a vehicle waiting outside.

The man seen in the security footage was wearing a Houston Astros cap.

