Burglars blast through wall of Miami business, steal $200k worth of copper

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a group of burglars who blasted through the wall of a Miami business and stole $200,000 in copper.

Video shows the group inside the warehouse, wheeling the copper out on carts.

The subjects initially set off an alarm when they broke into the business and fled the scene. However, they returned after the coast was clear.

The burglary happened over two nights on Sept. 1 and 3. However, this is not the first time they have been hit.

In February, the same business was targeted and burglarized.

Employees are now frustrated and feel that their safety has been compromised.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

