Burglars attempt to steal from Plantation home while residents sleep

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police released surveillance video on Tuesday of an attempted Plantation home burglary.

According to Plantation Police, the burglars attempted to steal from the home at 4:40 a.m. while the residents inside were asleep. The incident took place on Sunday at a home near Northwest Eighth Street and 118th Avenue.

The video shows one of the burglars wearing what looks like a line jacket with the letters FAU on it.

The duo could be seen trying several doors outside the home, trying to find an unlocked door into the house.

This house was also the target of a burglary on Jan. 19, police said. The subjects in that case gained entrance to the home, but police did not report that they were able to steal anything.

Police said the burglaries appear to be unrelated.

If you have any information on this attempted burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

