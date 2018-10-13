Burglars arrested in Davie after police cruiser slams into getaway truck

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers were forced to make a smashing stop to prevent a team of thieves who had targeted a landscaping business in Davie from getting away .

According to Davie Police, four subjects broke into Grounds Group Landscaping in South Flamingo Road and swiped more than $3,000 worth of equipment, Thursday morning.

Surveillance cameras captured a white pickup truck dropping off three of the thieves in the parking lot of a church adjacent to the business. Officials said they cut a hole in a fence to break in.

“Once they were in there, they did have bolt cutters and other tools where they were able to cut locks off of some of the trailers that housed the equipment,” said Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone.

The perpetrators stole various landscaping tools, but what they did not know was that police were already on the case.

“They were loading all this stuff up thinking they had all the time in the world,” said Kathy Seng, who works at Grounds Group Landscaping. “Meanwhile, the cops got the signal from our security company and were setting up a perimeter, and they caught them.”

Security cameras rolled as the thieves took off on their pickup truck. Then, all of a sudden, a police cruiser sped toward the vehicle and slammed into it to stop the getaway.

Investigators said the driver of the truck fled on foot, but he was apprehended, along with the other burglars.

“They got away with nothing, so that’s the best part,” said Seng.

Friday morning, two of the suspects appeared in court. They have been charged with burglary, grand theft and possession of burglary tools.

While they continue to learn their fate, employees at Grounds Group Landscaping said the crooks got what they deserved.

“They’re busted,” said Seng. “They need to work for what they get in life, not take from others.”

