MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a brazen burglar who broke into an Airbnb rental in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, the subject entered the home located in the area of Southwest 15th Avenue and Ninth Street, Aug. 13.

Surveillance video shows the perpetrator filling a backpack with valuables before he took off.

The owner said he got away with $600 worth of items.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

