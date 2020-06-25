Burglar steals generator, car lift from Miami business

MIAMI (WSVN) - Investigators are searching for a burglar who they say stole a generator and a car lift from a Miami business.

Surveillance video showed a man lurking around the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 36th Street, at around 3 a.m., Monday.

He then pulled what appears to be a power cord, the video shows.

Officials said he cut through a fence to get in and got away with a generator and a car lift worth more than $1,000.

