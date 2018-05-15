Burglar steals donations, letters from Hialeah church — twice

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras rolled as a man burglarized a Hialeah church — twice.

Cameras recorded the subject as he approached the St. John the Apostle Catholic Church near East Fourth Avenue and Fourth Street on Saturday.

He could be seen as he knocked the camera away and then broke into a mailbox to steal letters and donations.

Police said the same subject targeted the church again on Sunday. This time, they said, he brought a child with him.

Officials said he even handed the mailboxes’ contents to the child before they ran off toward a black van.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

