Burglar steals $15K in cash, electronics from Miami store

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the burglar who was caught on camera breaking into a store in Miami and taking off with thousands of dollars in cash and electronics.

Surveillance video captured the subject, seen wearing a hoodie and dark gloves, as he headed straight for the cash register at the El Encanto store on West Flagler Street and 59th Avenue, Friday afternoon.

The security footage shows the thief taking cash from the register. He is also seen grabbing tablets and cameras.

Officials said he took off with the electronics and $400 in cash. An exterior surveillance camera shows him walking out with the stolen items in trash bags.

Speaking through a translator, store employee Jaine De Castro said this is a huge loss for the business.

“I feel sad because I spend more time at work, and it feels like a home to me,” she said. “It helps feeds me, and to do something like this is very sad. It leaves a hole in your gut for the owner and the employees.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

