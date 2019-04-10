Burglar caught on video entering occupied SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a burglar caught on camera in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Newly released surveillance video captured the crook entering a home near Southwest 40th Street and 98th Avenue through an unlocked back door on Feb. 5.

Police said the crook spent several minutes inside the home while the family slept and took off with a laptop.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.