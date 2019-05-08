Burglar caught on camera stealing scrap metal, defecating on trailer at Oakland Park business

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A burglar was caught on surveillance video stealing scrap metal and defecating on a trailer outside of a Oakland Park business.

The bizarre burglary happened at Latitude Windows, along the 4800 block of Northeast 10th Avenue, at around 5 p.m., Friday.

Chris Luther, the owner of the business, said he’s been targeted by crooks over the last few weeks.

Luther said he keeps the scrap metal behind the shop until they can recycle it. However, on the day they set out to recycle, they saw that some pieces were missing.

“We keep all of the old windows and doors we remove over the course of the week,” Luther said. “Break them down on Saturdays, recycle it, use the money to pay for materials, building supplies. We use that money, like I said, to pay for our Tapcons, our sealants, things of that nature, and now we have to dip into an operating account.”

“It is valuable,” Luther continued. “Aluminum typically ranges anywhere from 40 to 55 cents per pound.”

A quick check of their security cameras showed a man helping himself to the scrap metal, grabbing pieces he could carry and loading them into a nearby truck.

To add insult to injury, the video then captured the man, who brought his own toilet paper, unbuttoning his shorts and using Luther’s trailer as a toilet.

Not to waste a trip, the burglar then grabbed another piece of scrap metal before taking off.

Luther added that some people tried to steal one of his cargo trailers a couple of weeks before Friday’s burglary.

“Stop stealing from hard-working people,” Luther said.

It was a mess Luther had to clean up, but he said he’s more concerned about his property.

“I’m hoping that someone actually sees this and realizes who this person is because for all I know, they could’ve been in connection with the trailer theft originally, came back, knew that we had aluminum and taken it,” Luther said.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

