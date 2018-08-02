Burglar caught on camera stealing cash from Florida Medical Center Group

MIAMI (WSVN) - A burglar was caught on camera breaking into a Miami medical center back in June.

According to police, the subject was seen making his way inside the Florida Medical Center Group near Northwest 36th Street and 15th Avenue. Police said the man stole cash from a register.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

