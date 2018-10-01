Burglar breaks into Southwest Miami-Dade dollar store

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a burglary at a Southwest Miami-Dade dollar store.

A burglar broke into and ransacked items at a Dollar General, located near Southwest 112th Avenue and 225th Street, overnight Monday.

Police said it appears the subject used a rock to break into the front door.

Officers have taken a person of interest into police custody.

