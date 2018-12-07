Burglar breaks into Northwest Miami-Dade business

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a subject who broke into a Northwest Miami-Dade business.

The burglar appeared to use a construction backhoe to smash the shutter in front of the business.

Police said the thief got away with $400 and other random items.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

