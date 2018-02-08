Burglar breaks into Miramar house while teen naps inside

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A burglar broke into a Miramar home unaware that a teen was sleeping inside, and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance footage showed the subject, who was nicely dressed, walking around the Miramar neighborhood, on Feb. 1, near Southwest 177nd Avenue and 18th Street before he sneaked into the victim’s house.

“I was shocked. Anything could happen to me,” said Jonathan Panafiel, who was asleep during the burglary.

The 18-year-old came home after his college classes and went to take a nap around 2 p.m. “Before I head off to work, I ate something and locked the doors, front door and the garage door before I fell asleep,” he said.

According to Miramar Police, that’s when the burglar broke into the house through an unlocked sliding glass door.

“He came in through the back way. I had been grilling the night before,” said concerned parent Victor Panafiel. “My fault, didn’t lock it. I guess he just tested the door, came right through here quietly.”

The teen’s dad said that when he came home, he found his bedroom ransacked. “In broad daylight. At 2:20 in the afternoon, give or take, he nonchalantly came to the front door, rang the doorbell, knocked, waited a few minutes,” he said. “Nobody answered, so he figured the house was empty.”

Victor said it’s concerning how this burglar was just walking around like he owned the place. “I think that he saw the master bedroom was open, and it just drew his attention right away,” he said. “Maybe he heard [Jonathan] turning in his bed or something, and he left.”

Police believe that the burglar took a pillow case from the master bedroom and stuffed cash, an iPad and other items inside.

The home surveillance recorded the subject as he walked away with the pillow case full of stolen loot.

“It looked like he was a bank teller, wearing a tie and everything,” Victor said, “nicely dressed, has a pad or something in his hand. I don’t know if that’s his ruse to get in, but he looked like he was working. Wrong kind of job.”

If you recognize the crook, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

