Burglar breaks into Little Havana Cricket Wireless store

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Little Havana Cricket Wireless store has been forced to close for the day, Monday, after a burglar smashed a window and robbed it.
Police said the break-in happened just after 2 a.m. at the store located at 1360 SW 8th St.
It is unclear what was taken or the total value in damages.
No information has been given on a suspect.
As of noon Monday, investigators were still working the scene.
If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.