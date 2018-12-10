Burglar breaks into Little Havana Cricket Wireless store

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Little Havana Cricket Wireless store has been forced to close for the day, Monday, after a burglar smashed a window and robbed it.

Police said the break-in happened just after 2 a.m. at the store located at 1360 SW 8th St.

It is unclear what was taken or the total value in damages.

No information has been given on a suspect.

As of noon Monday, investigators were still working the scene.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

