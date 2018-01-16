Burglar breaks into Cooper City home

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a burglar who was caught on camera breaking into a Cooper City house.

Home surveillance video caught the man as he rang the doorbell. He then paced around, waiting to see if someone would come to the door.

When no one answered, he broke into the house and stole two guns from a safe.

The burglary happened on West Island Road near Sheridan Street on Dec. 29.

