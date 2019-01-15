Burglar at large after breaking into more than 30 businesses in Broward

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are on the hunt for a man accused of going on a stealing spree at dozens of South Florida businesses.

From restaurants to stores, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said the crook has no particular preference. He’s after one thing: money.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as a man dressed in what appeared to be sweatpants and a hoodie walked around Sal’s Restaurant in Deerfield Beach on Dec. 29.

The man is seen using his cellphone’s flashlight to look around the kitchen area.

The restaurant is just one of the 34 businesses he targeted in the last six weeks, BSO said.

Authorities said they noticed a pattern in the crook’s behavior: he appeared to only target older shops such a mom and pop stores — likely because he believes they lack security.

“Nothing. He found nothing,” Sal’s Restaurant manager William Stoehs said. “We don’t leave money here. We leave the register open, and there was nothing for him to take except for alcohol, and he didn’t take it. He took nothing.”

If you have any information on these break-ins, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

