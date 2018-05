SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man after, witnesses said, he broke into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday morning.

Witnesses said they saw the subject breaking a glass, then entering the home located near Southwest 79th Avenue.

Police rushed to the scene and quickly took him down.

No one was home at the time.

