Burger King evacuated after suspicious man makes threat in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have one in custody after a Burger King restaurant was evacuated for a suspicious man claiming to have a device in his possession.

At around 1:15 p.m., Tuesday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the Burger King located near Southwest 40th Street and 71st Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Police officials, the man came in to the restaurant acting suspicious, claiming to have something in his possession.

The Miami-Dade Police Bomb Squad Unit is en route to the scene as a precaution.

North and Southbound traffic in the area of Bird Road has been shut down.

