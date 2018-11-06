Burger King employee recorded making racist rant against customers in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A video has gone viral following a heated exchange between a Burger King employee and her customers in North Miami Beach.

Racially charged insults could be heard in the video, which the customers claim started after the manager improperly handled their food.

“Yeah, put that on Snapchat, [expletive],” the employee can be heard saying in the video. “[Expletive] you, you white piece of [expletive].”

“We’re not even white,” the customers said in response. “We’re Hispanic. Yeah, get it right.”

“You know what? At least I’m not working at Burger King like you,” one of the customers continued saying in the video.

“[Expletive], I have two parents. I go to school,” the employee responded. “This job, the money I make is to blow up, so it doesn’t even matter.”

People who have seen the video are divided over just how harshly they believe the employee should be punished.

“I don’t know if she should get fired, but she had a little bit of an attitude,” said Derek Lawrence. “Actually, quite a bit of an attitude, but I don’t know if she should get fired, though.”

“People should be treated with respect, everybody, no matter what,” said another man responding to the video.

“They do work hard for their money, and they do not get paid very much,” added Allen Lande. “They are very underpaid, and I’m sure she probably needs her job.”

The video quickly racked up thousands of views once it was posted online.

Viewers on the internet also had plenty to say.

“These people are literally talking about trying to do harm to her,” said the boyfriend of the employee’s sister, who did not want to be identified. “They’re calling her a racist.”

He said the sudden spotlight has led to people attacking the teen with insults of their own.

“Honestly, I’m surprised she’s even going to school,” he said. “Today, I think they had a day off or something like that, but when I talked to her yesterday, she was actually on the phone sounding like she was about to cry because they were going to fire her from here, and then she got fired.”

Burger King released a statement that read in part, “The actions of this team member do not reflect the values of the Burger King brand. We have a zero tolerance policy for this type of behavior, and the individual is no longer with the company.”

“I don’t think she was right for how she chose to handle it, but she’s a teenager,” said the boyfriend of the employee’s sister. “At the end of the day, to present a situation where now people are looking for her and want to do her harm?”

He said the manager recorded in the dispute was also let go from her position.

