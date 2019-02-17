FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, someone inside vehicle opened fire in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, striking two empty cars.

Officials said the incident took place along Northwest Seventh Court and 15th Street, at around 5:30 p.m., Saturday.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the bullets pierced the two unoccupied vehicles.

No one was hurt.

Investigators said the subject’s vehicle is possibly a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. Police canvassed the area, but did not find the car.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.