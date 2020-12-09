Bullets fly through front window of Miami home; no injuries

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after bullets flew through the front window of a home in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to the home along Northwest 34th Street at around 9 p.m., Tuesday.

According to a homeowner, someone drove by the home and fired several shots into his home.

The man’s five children and his wife were home at the time the shots were fired, but no injuries have been reported.

7News cameras captured bullet holes on the home’s front window.

The family said a black four-door vehicle drove by the home when the shots were fired, and one of their children was in the front yard when the bullets flew.

They said they are staying with family members once the investigation at the home concludes.

The shooting remains under active investigation.

