Bullet grazes vehicle on Julia Tuttle Causeway; no injuries reported

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting on the westbound Julia Tuttle Causeway in Miami.

Miami Beach Police were called to the scene of the shooting along the causeway, at around 2:55 p.m., Monday.

Police said one of three shots fired grazed the victim’s vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

