Bulldog that attacked girl in SW Miami-Dade removed from home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Animal Services has removed a bulldog from a Southwest Miami-Dade home, days after, the family said, he attacked a 9-year-old girl.

The family told 7News they had been taking care of the American bulldog for a friend who was out of town for a few weeks when he attacked Ariana Lorenzo and her father, Jose Lorenzo, sometime last week.

Animal Services had to wait until Tuesday to retrieve the 80-pound canine due to paperwork complications. The family said they had continued to walk and care for the dog and had placed him in a room since the attack.

The girl sustained injuries that required five staples in her head and left marks on her back and face. She stayed at Baptist Hospital for two days. Her father sustained two wounds to his arm.

