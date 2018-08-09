Building wall partially collapses in Dania Beach; Federal Highway shut down

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The wall of a building in Dania Beach has partially collapsed.

The wall on the side of the building, located near North Federal Highway and Northwest First Street, could be seen hanging partially detached from the rest of the structure.

It is unclear what was going on when the wall collapsed, but the area next to the building appeared to be under construction.

Broward Sheriff’s, Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood fire departments all responded to the scene.

The Urban Rescue team is also at the scene, assessing the situation and looking into a way to bring the wall down safely.

The building was originally constructed in 1924, and it houses a jewelry store, a tea room and a boxing gym.

No injuries have been reported.

Federal Highway has been closed to traffic in the area while officials work the scene.

