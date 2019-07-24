Building on UM campus evacuated following suspicious smell

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A building on the University of Miami Coral Gables campus has been evacuated following a suspicious odor report.

Coral Gables Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the campus, located at 1320 South Dixie Highway, just before 10:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Gables Campus – Suspicious odor reported in the Hillel building. Police and Fire dept. are on scene and building is being evacuated for precaution. All others stay away from the area. — UMiami ENN Alerts (@UMiamiENN) July 24, 2019

Police have confirmed the smell is not a gas leak.

