Building fire in NE Miami-Dade under control; no reported injuries

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have been able to contain a building fire that broke out in a Northeast Miami-Dade residential neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze near Northeast 118th Terrace and 14th Street, at around 5:45 p.m., Saturday.

Cellphone video sent in by a 7News views showed flames and heavy smoke coming from what appears to be the back part of a house.

Officials said crews were able to get the fire under control. At one point they said they may be forcing residents in homes next to the burning building to evacuate, but since the fire has been contained it remains unclear whether or not that is still the case.

No injuries have been reported.

