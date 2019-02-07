All clear given after suspicious bag found in downtown Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - All clear has been given after a suspicious bag was found near a building in Fort Lauderdale.

Several portions of the Probation and Pretrial Services building were evacuated after the bag was found near or in a garbage container.

Police blocked off streets near the 500 block of Southeast 3rd Avenue, just before 10 a.m., Thursday.

Bomb squad and Broward Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene.

Traffic near the area of downtown Fort Lauderdale was delayed.

