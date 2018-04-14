Building evacuated due to Hazmat situation in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One woman has been taken to the hospital due to a Hazmat situation in Miami Beach.

Crews were forced to evacuate a building near 43rd Street and Collins Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

According to Miami Beach Fire Rescue, some gas mixed with chlorine, causing the evacuation. One woman was taken to the hospital with respiratory problems and is in stable condition.

Another woman was also suffered a concussion, but did not need to be transported.

Fire Rescue said it will take approximately two to three hours before the scene is clear.

It is recommended that pedestrians avoid the area.

