Building at Broward courthouse renamed in honor of late judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A wing at the Broward County Courthouse was renamed in honor of a former judge.

The north wing of the Broward County Judicial Complex was renamed the Judge Thomas J. Reddick, Jr. north building in a ceremony held Wednesday.

The late judge also founded the TJ Reddick Bar Association.

The name change was unanimously approved in November 2018.

