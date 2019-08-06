BSO will distribute nearly 12,000 Bleeding Control Kits to schools throughout Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has purchased approximately 12,000 Bleeding Control Kits and plans on handing them out to all schools within Broward County.

The Department tweeted out a picture Monday night showing what the kits look like.

“As an expert on active shooter scenarios, Sheriff Tony knows that victims often die from survivable injuries caused by excessive bleeding,” BSO said in a Facebook post. “It became clear we could save more lives if civilians and first responders had immediate access to lifesaving bleeding control equipment.”

The kits contain numerous items, including bleeding control dressing, an emergency survival blanket, responder compressed Gauze, responder trauma shears and more.

“This is just the beginning of many efforts to help safeguard our Broward County Public Schools,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

Students in Broward County will return to school on Aug. 14.

