WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Weston man accused of killing his father before shooting himself is the doctor who was arrested three times for allegedly beating his girlfriend, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Rafael Azulay shot and killed his 67-year-old father inside a gated community off South Post Road, Saturday morning, He then turned the gun on himself.

Azulay was found alive and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he continues to recover.

The suspect was arrested back in March for allegedly beating his girlfriend, his third arrest in less than four years. He was charged with felony battery.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.