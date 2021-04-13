BSO welcomes bloodhound puppy from Jimmy Ryce Foundation

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has welcomed new deputy dog.

BSO’s latest addition, Anthem D. Ryce, is a 10-week-old bloodhound.

He is training to search and locate missing people and will be joining his older sister, K-9 Macie.

Anthem is named after the late founder of the Jimmy Ryce Foundation, Don Ryce, whose young son Jimmy was abducted back in 1995.

The foundation provides law enforcement free bloodhounds to help find abducted and missing children.

