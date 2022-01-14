DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A deputy was injured during an arrest in Margate.

7SkyForce hovered over the Royal Palm Plaza, located along Northwest 73rd Avenue and Royal Palm Boulevard, Friday morning.

A white SUV could be seen with front-end damage in the parking lot.

The vehicle was reportedly being pursued by a Broward Sheriff’s Office Viper Unit deputy.

The deputy was attempting to take a subject into custody when they were injured.

It remains unclear how the deputy was injured.

Aerial views showed the deputy arriving at Broward Health North after being transported by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

