BSO unveils new mobile forensic response unit

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a new mobile forensic response unit that will allow investigators to work efficiently from crime scenes.

The unit, the largest in the nation, made its debut near Fort Lauderdale, Thursday.

“This has been a several year project to get initiated, to get rock and rolling,” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

The platform is also equipped with tools that will help investigators at major scenes.

“Now, we’re able to do everything from this platform,” BSO Capt. Fernando Gajate said. “It’s very unique in the nation that we’re going to be able to use this and deploy it on every major scene.”

The versatile platform has two sections. In one section, deputies can coordinate investigations, and in the other, crime scene investigators can preserve evidence.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.