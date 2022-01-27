NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office union president has been terminated following an internal affairs investigation.

The department made the announcement of BSO Deputy Jeff Bell’s termination, Thursday morning.

Back on April 6, an investigation began involving Bell for allegations of violating BSO policies.

Four days later, he was suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

He had written a letter criticizing Tony saying the deputies do not have enough PPE to do their job during the height of the pandemic.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony released the following statement:

“My decision to terminate Deputy Jeff Bell comes after a lengthy and thorough investigation by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Division of Internal Affairs. The evidence shows Bell used corrupt practices to try to prevent me from being elected sheriff by providing misinformation and lies to the media to create fear and distrust among BSO employees and within the community during a global pandemic.”

His termination is effective immediately.

Bell spoke with 7News following his termination.

“There’s like multiple lanes to start fighting now, the possibility of going right back to federal court again where we were back in May of 2020 where the judge said, ‘I agree with you I just cannot rule in your favor at this time because there’s no adverse action against you — you’re still getting paid, you’re still getting benefits, you’re still getting your retirement,'” he said. “Now that that’s changed, now that opens up to refile back in the federal court.”

