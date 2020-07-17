BSO to crack down on house parties to stop spread of COVID-19, violence

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is moving to crack down on house parties and in his county as COVID-19 continues to spread.

Tony said the issue is a two-fold issue for Broward. Not only is the virus spreading at these gatherings, he said, but many of them are also turning violent.

The deputy said he will specifically target District 5 which is in Central Broward.

“We’ve seen a slight increase in violent crimes,” said Tony. “We’ve seen several shootings take place, several homicides take place, specifically as it relates to this district where we are going to be focusing.”

He said residents can expect to see an increase in deputy presence in the days ahead.

“We’ll be out here. There will be no warnings,” he said. “We will enforce the laws, we’ll hold people accountable.”

The deputy said cracking down on house parties will prevent crime as well as the spread of COVID-19.

“If we’re cutting down on these large gatherings which is producing crime, shootings, homicide et cetera, then we’re taking the people off the streets to put them into compliance with what the CDC is recommending,” he said, “so they’re both, you know, connected to each other.”

Tony said the public can also help by reporting any large gatherings they may come across.

