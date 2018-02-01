BSO: Teen with autism goes missing out of North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy with autism.

The search is underway for Dion Leroy. Dion was last seen at his home in North Lauderdale around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

He was last seen wearing a blue and black checkered shirt and black jeans.

Dion stands at about 5 feet and 4 inches tall with brown hair.

If you have any information on Dion’s whereabouts, call BSO at 954-764-4357.

