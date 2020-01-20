BSO target hot spots known for participating in ‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement officers with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are on the hunt for reckless riders and warn those who break the rules of the road will pay the price.

A 7News reporter accompanied an undercover narcotics officer on the road, as they fanned out across the area, Monday.

Officers have studied what areas often participate in the Wheels Up, Guns Down event yearly and plan to patrol those areas.

There were very few dirt bikes on the streets of Deerfield Beach, early Martin Luther King Day.

In years past, riders have flooded South Florida roads and highways. This year has had a slow start.

“There would normally be swarms — three to 15 ATVs and dirt bikes,” said the officer. “You would just see them throughout the day already.”

He said by mid-afternoon, there is usually plenty of activity.

“This street right here would be a good sign to know if we’re going to have any activity,” he said. “This is a very busy street, and right now, you don’t even hear a motorcycle on.”

While it’s nearly impossible to stop illegal bikers, the usual hot spots being quiet may be a result of the messages issued by law enforcement officers leading up to the event.

“They believe that the pack mentality, and the more they can get together, insulates them from any type of law enforcement response,” said BSO Lieutenant Jeffrey Mellies.

Officers are taking advantage of the slow activity, but they said, they are prepared to respond to reports of reckless riders as quickly as possible.

