POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As children across South Florida jump in the water to beat the summer heat, Broward County is committed to making sure they stay safe while swimming.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with the Baby Otter Swim School to provide swimming lessons to children at the Pompano Beach Aquatic Center.

The swim school is teaching the young pupils its “kick, turn, reach” technique — with the help of a few special swimmers.

7News caught up with Mindy York, president of Baby Otter, on Saturday.

“It’s going great, we’re getting revved up,” she said. “Andre Dawson is here as our ambassador, Layla Crehan, who is a Special Olympics medalist, as our ambassador, so we’re very excited to be here and bring awareness to the county.”

Florida led the nation in child drownings in 2017, and the Baby Otter Swim School is committed to making Florida a zero drowning state.

